Previous
324 / 365
I bet he didn't inspect this bulb!
it's been so long since I cleaned it that I'd forgotten I needed a screwdriver, rather than just twisting it like the living room ones.
Let's not go in to what those dark things inside are
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
7647
photos
66
followers
25
following
Views
3
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
4th September 2025 12:02pm
Tags
dead
,
flies
,
and some alive
,
it's like a lobster pot - they somehow get in but can't get out
