I bet he didn't inspect this bulb! by anniesue
324 / 365

I bet he didn't inspect this bulb!

it's been so long since I cleaned it that I'd forgotten I needed a screwdriver, rather than just twisting it like the living room ones.

Let's not go in to what those dark things inside are

4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Annie-Sue

