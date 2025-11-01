Previous
litter by anniesue
326 / 365

litter

this is a "curse of the modern age" one.

Some rubbish may blow into fields, but there is also plenty just lobbed over walls when the owner has finished with it.

In my previous photo, the ewe was trying to eat this.

I reserve the same place in hell for those people who tip their grass cuttings and garden clippings into stock fields.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Annie-Sue

Photo Details

