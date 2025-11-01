Sign up
326 / 365
litter
this is a "curse of the modern age" one.
Some rubbish may blow into fields, but there is also plenty just lobbed over walls when the owner has finished with it.
In my previous photo, the ewe was trying to eat this.
I reserve the same place in hell for those people who tip their grass cuttings and garden clippings into stock fields.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
7946
photos
65
followers
22
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
1st November 2025 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
sheep
,
coma
,
scheep
