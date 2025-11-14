Sign up
Previous
327 / 365
Green!
Didn't notice in real time, but looking through the day's shots, i can see that the tup's colour has been changed to green
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
14th November 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
sheep
,
ewe
,
tup
,
raddle
,
14nov
