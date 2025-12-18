Sign up
335 / 365
these were the lights that were
I'm sure I researched once - prob 1930s
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria,...
8075
photos
66
followers
22
following
91% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
18th December 2025 12:26pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
lights
,
dec25words
,
chinese influence
Dorothy
ace
Quite a collection!
December 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They are so interesting
December 18th, 2025
