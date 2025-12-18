Previous
these were the lights that were by anniesue
335 / 365

these were the lights that were

I'm sure I researched once - prob 1930s
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Quite a collection!
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They are so interesting
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact