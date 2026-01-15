Sign up
Previous
337 / 365
fire in the sky!
there was an amazingly detailed front in self-colours when I left the shop.
This is what it had become by the time I reached Ashes Lane.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
15th January 2026 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
cloud
,
front
,
ashes lane
