bauble :-)

Musing ...

I shot this this morning - and then, this evening, saw Mary meet Jackie's Get Pushed prompt.

And I thought I might try it tomorrow.

In the meantime, I held the camera up to various points of the room, to assess the difficulty.

Then I posted this.

And then when I was checking it, to see what needed tagging, I thought "hold on! If each of these were pushed out a bit, they'd all be in the corners!"

Need to find the challenge rubric, to check.



Found it!

"make a photo that has the four corners touch something totally different. Not too difficult with a crop, the challenge is to do it in camera or in 'phone."