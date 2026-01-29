Previous
bauble :-)

Musing ...
I shot this this morning - and then, this evening, saw Mary meet Jackie's Get Pushed prompt.
And I thought I might try it tomorrow.
In the meantime, I held the camera up to various points of the room, to assess the difficulty.
Then I posted this.
And then when I was checking it, to see what needed tagging, I thought "hold on! If each of these were pushed out a bit, they'd all be in the corners!"
Need to find the challenge rubric, to check.

Found it!
"make a photo that has the four corners touch something totally different. Not too difficult with a crop, the challenge is to do it in camera or in 'phone."
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

JackieR ace
😅🤣😂
January 30th, 2026  
