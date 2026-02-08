Sign up
tree trunks
top left is a white tiger acer
top middle knobbly
top right may be oak
bottom moss
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
Tags
bark
,
trees
,
moss
,
acer
,
holehird
