Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
362 / 365
bigger birdie
pigeon
Came and sat on the wall - they've got a nest in the bush next to the flowering currant. I've seen pics on the internet of the pathetic efforts pigeons make towards nests, but they seem to be doing a decent job here :-)
19th April 2026
19th Apr 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8839
photos
68
followers
23
following
99% complete
View this month »
354
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Latest from all albums
438
256
362
1220
257
1647
797
108
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Year of the Dragon 2024-25 yoftd
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
19th April 2026 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pigeon
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shot. We have a pigeon with a poorly wing in our garden. He doesn't go far. I hope he will recover soon
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
A regal pigeon
April 20th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close