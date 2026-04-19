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bigger birdie by anniesue
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bigger birdie

pigeon

Came and sat on the wall - they've got a nest in the bush next to the flowering currant. I've seen pics on the internet of the pathetic efforts pigeons make towards nests, but they seem to be doing a decent job here :-)
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot. We have a pigeon with a poorly wing in our garden. He doesn't go far. I hope he will recover soon
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
A regal pigeon
April 20th, 2026  
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