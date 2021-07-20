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20 / 365
that took long enough!
I don't tag every single photo in my folders - which can cause a problem. However, I knew who'd given it to me - and where - so I could search those days - and we ate in the garden so it was likely to be High Summer!
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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