Forerunner

I did not photo Prehistoric Pony with the intention of posting the shot - but merely because with its daily attrition, the moon was there when I got up.
However, the invite to renew 365 was at the top of my screen - so I went for it :-)
Raku pony
prehistoric mystery
glazed in silver nitrate
and burned in shavéd wood
blue mane
no name
standing on the half moon
I only wish you'd come to life
I'd ride you if I could
or I'd ride you on the cave walls
we'd chase the deer and bison
the aurochs and the mammoths
when the winter sun was low
and when your time was over
I'd hand you to the earth gods
to the clay that you were made from
and thank the sun and day gods
for thinking up the pony
and making life so good