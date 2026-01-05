Forerunner

I did not photo Prehistoric Pony with the intention of posting the shot - but merely because with its daily attrition, the moon was there when I got up.



However, the invite to renew 365 was at the top of my screen - so I went for it :-)



Raku pony

prehistoric mystery

glazed in silver nitrate

and burned in shavéd wood

blue mane

no name

standing on the half moon

I only wish you'd come to life

I'd ride you if I could

or I'd ride you on the cave walls

we'd chase the deer and bison

the aurochs and the mammoths

when the winter sun was low

and when your time was over

I'd hand you to the earth gods

to the clay that you were made from

and thank the sun and day gods

for thinking up the pony

and making life so good

