Previous
The Horse by anniesue
37 / 365

The Horse

Resource.
||
A book I've had for decades.
||
Interweb:
AI Overview
This image shows a detail from the fresco cycle "The Procession of the Magi" painted by Benozzo Gozzoli in the chapel of the Palazzo Medici Riccardi in Florence.
• Artist and Era: Painted between roughly 1459 and 1463, it is a masterpiece of the Florentine Renaissance.
• Subject Matter: The scene depicts the journey of the three kings accompanied by a grand, vibrant procession.
• Historical Portraits: The characters in the procession are not just biblical figures but include contemporary portraits of the powerful Medici family and their allies.
• Cultural Significance: The paintings provide an important visual record of 15th-century fashion and courtly life in Florence.
20th February 2026 20th Feb 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I’d love to read it
February 20th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact