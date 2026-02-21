Previous
1972 by anniesue
1972

I bought this from a zoo we visited in the Summer Term of first year at comprehensive school. (Presumably Chester, but I'm not sure)

Why I bought a golden horse rather than a zoo animal is imponderable, but there, 54 years later, it has a cause.
