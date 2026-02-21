Sign up
38 / 365
1972
I bought this from a zoo we visited in the Summer Term of first year at comprehensive school. (Presumably Chester, but I'm not sure)
Why I bought a golden horse rather than a zoo animal is imponderable, but there, 54 years later, it has a cause.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
Tags
golden
,
horse
,
zoo
,
gorse
,
hoth
,
toth
,
yoth
,
franchesta
