Why, hello! by anniesue
44 / 365

Why, hello!

Meet one of the Eeyores.

This Eeyore guards my bottle tops.

Which reminded me to dispose of last year's bottles and replace them with new ones. S for Snake displaced by H for Horse.

The are too many other ways to count to rotate old for new - I've found this one.
