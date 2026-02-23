Sign up
Why, hello!
Meet one of the Eeyores.
This Eeyore guards my bottle tops.
Which reminded me to dispose of last year's bottles and replace them with new ones. S for Snake displaced by H for Horse.
The are too many other ways to count to rotate old for new - I've found this one.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Taken
23rd February 2026 9:10am
Tags
glass
,
donkey
,
bottle tops
,
eeyore
,
lids
,
yoth
