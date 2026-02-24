horsebow!

horses come in lots of different colours: black, brown, bay, liver chestnut, chestnut, dun, palomino, iron grey, steel grey, piebald, skewbald [coloured, pinto, paint] and appaloosa - to name a few!

I'd forgotten roan - which is normally chestnut mixed with white - but you can get blue roans too.

This is most of my little horses - most actually bought since my niece, Amelia's, arrival 18 years ago. Though there is a "Seventh Cavalry" mount in the garage somewhere.

Knight in Shining Armour doesn't seem to have his own charger - so he's on a Shetland atm.