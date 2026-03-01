Previous
Well Done, Thou Good and Faithful Servant by anniesue
Well Done, Thou Good and Faithful Servant

Went out earlier to tick some things off:
Live Horse
Something Red for Calendar Month
Two Trees
Daffodils for St David's and
Sheep at a Feeder

I was Multipally Thwarted!
No live horse ...
It's pink ...
And no daffs as I was At Altitude ...
The rest to follow - or - as I'm doing it after this post, for you it will be before!!

I didn't take Norm with me, but I was pleased to see his little woolly face when I got back to the car :-)
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Latest from all albums

