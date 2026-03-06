Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
59 / 365
card sent today
In Year of the Rat I had my own cards printed.
And a while ago I had some postcards of a grey Fell Pony printed.
And leading up to Year of the Horse, I am "fairly confident" that I have bought cards in preparation.
So it turns out today, that I find I STILL have not got all my cards in one place. Because this was my ONLY choice.
Oh, there were other cards, but the proportion of horse to the general scene (hay-making, farmyard, fish-beach) was ENTIRELY INSUFFICIENT!
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
8554
photos
66
followers
24
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Latest from all albums
412
58
795
1321
1200
690
59
771
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
6th March 2026 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
card
,
donkey
,
yoth
,
the other person had to have a tree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close