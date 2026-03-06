Previous
card sent today by anniesue
59 / 365

card sent today

In Year of the Rat I had my own cards printed.

And a while ago I had some postcards of a grey Fell Pony printed.

And leading up to Year of the Horse, I am "fairly confident" that I have bought cards in preparation.

So it turns out today, that I find I STILL have not got all my cards in one place. Because this was my ONLY choice.

Oh, there were other cards, but the proportion of horse to the general scene (hay-making, farmyard, fish-beach) was ENTIRELY INSUFFICIENT!
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact