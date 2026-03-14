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69 / 365
unequivocal horse!
first ridden horse I've seen this Year.
No effort - just walking up Hall Lane and clippety-clop clippety-clop - there it is :-)
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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COOLPIX L840
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14th March 2026 9:12am
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dog
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