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A most undecided pony!
On a hawthorn?
On a trig point?
On a juniper?
On a stone-pile?
Or - if his porter had been willing - a rock-face?
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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