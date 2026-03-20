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A most undecided pony! by anniesue
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A most undecided pony!

On a hawthorn?
On a trig point?
On a juniper?
On a stone-pile?
Or - if his porter had been willing - a rock-face?
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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