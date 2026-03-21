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Eeyore and I went for a sit in the daffodils just up the road
Well ... I Say, Eeyore and I ...
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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COOLPIX L840
Taken
21st March 2026 8:35am
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daffodils
,
donkey
,
plush
,
eeyore
,
yoth
Dorothy
ace
Nice outing for you both.
March 21st, 2026
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