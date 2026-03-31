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Previous
83 / 365
two ponies
Two things:
Grandad doesn't know how to give a proper leg-up
and
it's not "that woman" when referring to me, but "that lady".
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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3
Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
31st March 2026 11:24am
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walls
,
pony
,
ponies
,
narayani
,
yoth
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scroggs-lane
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i suppose
JackieR
ace
Cheek!!
March 31st, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
how are children going to be taught the right way of saying things with that example!
March 31st, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
March 31st, 2026
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