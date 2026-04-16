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Suddenly! by anniesue
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Suddenly!

I was driving into Keswick when I suddenly remembered the donkeys up Castlerigg Hall road. No inkling of thinking of it before, though obviously I knew I was coming to Keswick!

As we were in good time for the theatre, I drove up and was rewarded by two donkeys - and two Shetlands - and three goats [plus something in the woodshed].

Wahey!
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Beverley ace
Beautiful... lovely photos
April 16th, 2026  
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