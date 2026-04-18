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106 / 365
so fragile
I'd already broken his saddlecloth when I found him last year, and when I refound him today and brought him in to photograph, his head fell off and I broke the peak of his cap putting it back on.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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