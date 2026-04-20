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just got finally irritated with my old laptop by anniesue
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just got finally irritated with my old laptop

so ordered one last night ...
and collected it this afternoon

Keyboard is slightly offset, so that will take a little getting used to.
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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JackieR ace
Mines that make!
April 20th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond it's not what I was looking at [whenever I was last looking] but I was putting the filters in on the Argos site - and it came up - and I saw it had an SD card slot - so the rest is history!!

What swayed you?
April 20th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Oh Nice! Love getting new hardware and I am an Apple girl, all the way :-)
April 20th, 2026  
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