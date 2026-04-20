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108 / 365
just got finally irritated with my old laptop
so ordered one last night ...
and collected it this afternoon
Keyboard is slightly offset, so that will take a little getting used to.
20th April 2026
20th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
20th April 2026 7:13pm
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JackieR
ace
Mines that make!
April 20th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
it's not what I was looking at [whenever I was last looking] but I was putting the filters in on the Argos site - and it came up - and I saw it had an SD card slot - so the rest is history!!
What swayed you?
April 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Oh Nice! Love getting new hardware and I am an Apple girl, all the way :-)
April 20th, 2026
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What swayed you?