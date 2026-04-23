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St George's cuppa
I forgot to dress in red and white today - and couldn't find my flag stuff.
Never-mind, hey!
Collected a few bits to accompany my tea after visiting the new exhibitions at Abbot Hall.
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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SM-A047F
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23rd April 2026 3:55pm
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