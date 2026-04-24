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Metamorphosis by anniesue
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Metamorphosis

that's actually the title of the exhibition - and this is one artist's take on the theme.

Anyway, it's got a horse in it!
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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