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112 / 365
Metamorphosis
that's actually the title of the exhibition - and this is one artist's take on the theme.
Anyway, it's got a horse in it!
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
SM-A047F
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24th April 2026 2:10pm
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horse
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weaving
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embroidery
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exhibition
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maybe
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query
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farfield
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