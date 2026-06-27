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we ate Shaggy the Shetland by anniesue
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we ate Shaggy the Shetland

extremities first!
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Annie-Sue ace
@jackier ! :-)
June 30th, 2026  
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