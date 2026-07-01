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175 / 365
I lived in Hope
But it didn't matter if I lived in Hope - or in Huddersfield - there were still no horses on the arms!
Did see a child with a new horse (part-boxed) - but it was gone in a flash.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
1st July 2026 4:09pm
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coach
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lions
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huddersfield
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yoth
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