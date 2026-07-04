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Horse
turns out the chocolate I'm now having (75% dark - or in this case 56% dark with pistachios), has horses on!!!
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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SM-A047F
Taken
4th July 2026 9:25pm
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chocolate
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horse
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horses
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lidl
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yoth
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jd-gross
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