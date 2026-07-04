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Horse by anniesue
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Horse

turns out the chocolate I'm now having (75% dark - or in this case 56% dark with pistachios), has horses on!!!
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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