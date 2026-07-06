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Daphne's turn
I think it was today a small girl went by with two stuffed toys, one of which was an Eeyore, but nothing else.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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SM-A047F
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6th July 2026 9:09am
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yoth
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