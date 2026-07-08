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180 / 365
What Wonkey had to wait for!
had no hesitation in asking for a photo of this one!
Unfortunately we were under the awning.
ALSO saw a blouse from a Thelwell design!!
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
8th July 2026 9:35am
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