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Screenshot_20260709_223943_YouTube by anniesue
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Screenshot_20260709_223943_YouTube

Eventually, it happens.

After working with one particular colleague I always come away from the day with a list of my old favourite songs to listen to.

And wouldn't you know it ...... Straw Donkey ...

This is a grab from a site where Americans (of various sorts on various sites) react to songs they've never heard before. It is sometimes Very Funny ;-)
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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