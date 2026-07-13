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disaster averted by anniesue
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disaster averted

by chance!

Albrecht went missing.
I found him where the tickets feed into the printer!
He could have gummed up the works - while being mangled (flat).

That's funny - mangled brings to mind a much more jagged outcome than the mangling of laundt in the old days.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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