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Previous
185 / 365
disaster averted
by chance!
Albrecht went missing.
I found him where the tickets feed into the printer!
He could have gummed up the works - while being mangled (flat).
That's funny - mangled brings to mind a much more jagged outcome than the mangling of laundt in the old days.
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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SM-A047F
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13th July 2026 12:00pm
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