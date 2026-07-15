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187 / 365
I have developed "horse-dar"
driving down to the car park, my eye was yanked to this thing left perched on the fees notice.
That's a horse said [only partially right].
So I had to waste time driving round to photo it.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
15th July 2026 8:49am
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toy
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unicorn
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yoth
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