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horse
main pic is Epona - ~I got her from Rheged, so took her back for a visit today.
bottom left a donkey on a campervan.
bottom middle cover of a supplement from the local paper.
bottom right a small part of ne of the works in the exhibition.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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