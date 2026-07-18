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Thelwell goes Boating by anniesue
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Thelwell goes Boating

or "A Cleat at Each Corner"


Chose not to take a horse with me - I thought I'd see something and be able to create a pun - anyway, Norm was in the cup-holder, so along he came :-)

No resolution!!
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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