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190 / 365
Thelwell goes Boating
or "A Cleat at Each Corner"
Chose not to take a horse with me - I thought I'd see something and be able to create a pun - anyway, Norm was in the cup-holder, so along he came :-)
No resolution!!
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
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COOLPIX L840
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18th July 2026 11:14am
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