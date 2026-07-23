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193 / 365
Safety Norm
Always in the ink well for emergencies
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
23rd July 2026 4:02pm
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pony
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crochet
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norm
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thelwell
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yoth
JackieR
ace
Glad he's measuring up!
July 27th, 2026
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