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gallopy gallopy
John Walter and Joyce
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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1
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Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
COOLPIX L840
Taken
29th July 2026 5:17pm
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Tags
fair
,
horse
,
horses
,
carousel
,
painted
,
carnival
,
merry-go-round
,
yoth
,
disapproving cockerel
Babs
ace
I wonder if they ever get dizzy riding round in circles
July 29th, 2026
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