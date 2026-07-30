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cob trotter by anniesue
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cob trotter

I'd taken safety horse Emvee - because I was having afternoon tea with her donor, Mv.

And then trit-trot, this unexpected horse came by.

Not unexpected in seeing a horse here, but they are usually much lighter boned.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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