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Terracotta Warrior horse
with slightly dying geranium
it has picked up once before, so might go round for another time crossed fingers!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
31st July 2026 9:13am
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yoth
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