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205 / 365
work wallet
radio, phone, timetables, street map, pen, paper ... Norm!
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
9258
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Album
Year of the Horse [etc] 17th February 2026 - 2027
Camera
VLUU SH100, SAMSUNG SH100
Taken
5th August 2026 4:05pm
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phone
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radio
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pony
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jetty
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windermere
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norm
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thelwell
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yoth
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crocher
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