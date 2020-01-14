Sign up
174 / 365
there was a noise outside
and pig didn't know what it was
.
pig got anxious
.
I took pig outside for reassurance
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. From Cumbria, UK - the English Lake District - UNESCO World Heritage Site. Previously from Staffordshire. Following ex-ShutterCal-ers to...
2189
photos
55
followers
38
following
47% complete
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Year of the Pig
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
14th January 2020 11:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
pig
,
shredder
,
yotp
