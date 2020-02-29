Previous
low key by anniesue
196 / 365

low key

this is one of the auto 6 creative shots - had a look at the differences between low key and under-exposed online - too technical for me to be bothered with - just realised it's sepia - will have to re-upload it - and perhaps I'll change in in Nikfx
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
