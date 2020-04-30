Sign up
I always ponder over these - yes, I'm sure it's right to want to be safe on your horse - but at the cost of driving diseases (safely held on the skin of the trunk) into the body of the tree ... ?
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
0
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
2587
photos
56
followers
27
following
73% complete
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
457
550
269
91
541
551
270
552
Tags
sign
,
horse
,
rider
,
triangle
,
st george
