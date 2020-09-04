Previous
it was a dog kind of day iii by anniesue
348 / 365

it was a dog kind of day iii

they stayed nicely - but they wouldn't look at her both together

Also saw 3 small Newfoundland types - and a skewbald dacshund - and a French bulldog sitting very nicely (until the camera came out)
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Annie-Sue

@anniesue
From Cumbria,...
Desi
Isn't it always the case that they sit nicely until they see a camera. Mine also won't look at the camera, nor even sit still for me when I have the camera pointed in their direction
September 4th, 2020  
Annie-Sue ace
@seacreature it's a universal problem!
September 4th, 2020  
