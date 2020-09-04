Sign up
it was a dog kind of day iii
they stayed nicely - but they wouldn't look at her both together
Also saw 3 small Newfoundland types - and a skewbald dacshund - and a French bulldog sitting very nicely (until the camera came out)
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
2
0
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016.
2927
photos
58
followers
27
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Year of the Pig - and 'my' months
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
4th September 2020 1:41pm
Tags
dog
,
boats
Desi
Isn't it always the case that they sit nicely until they see a camera. Mine also won't look at the camera, nor even sit still for me when I have the camera pointed in their direction
September 4th, 2020
Annie-Sue
ace
@seacreature
it's a universal problem!
September 4th, 2020
