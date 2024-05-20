Previous
17 meters by anniesue
Photo 492

17 meters

while this isn't the lowest trig point in England (there's one below sea level) it was still a bit of a surprise on a coastal walk between Bolton-le-Sands and Hest Bank.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great capture and interesting fact
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise