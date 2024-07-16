Previous
two of three by anniesue
Photo 496

two of three

I've made a chart of all the details of the three 'identical' photos to see if I can understand why one is better than the other.
#1 is completely out of focus and less than 1MB
#2 does the pods well - 2 of them in particular look sharp - but they don't seem to be on the same plane
#3 taken at 50mpx can certainly be zoomed in on better

BUT if the point of the picture is the poppy, it has failed

I feel as though I'm going to have to stand further back, to attempt more depth of field, but ... then I won't fill the frame. I shouldn't have to crop in all the time PP. (Nor, except in special circumstances go into Pro mode for EV ISO and WB.)

etc etc

16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Photo Details

