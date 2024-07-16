two of three

I've made a chart of all the details of the three 'identical' photos to see if I can understand why one is better than the other.

#1 is completely out of focus and less than 1MB

#2 does the pods well - 2 of them in particular look sharp - but they don't seem to be on the same plane

#3 taken at 50mpx can certainly be zoomed in on better



BUT if the point of the picture is the poppy, it has failed



I feel as though I'm going to have to stand further back, to attempt more depth of field, but ... then I won't fill the frame. I shouldn't have to crop in all the time PP. (Nor, except in special circumstances go into Pro mode for EV ISO and WB.)



