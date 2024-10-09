Sign up
Photo 506
Kirkland montage
Abbot Hall
Holy Trinity, the parish church
Nether Bridge - origins as early as 1376 (replacing an earlier one which was "broken down")
Coronation Garden - a little bonus of the flood defence works
a nice hood mould over a doorway
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Annie-Sue
Tags
bridge
door
church
art
gallery
coronation
kendal
ciiir
Lesley
Looks like a good place to visit
October 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 9th, 2024
