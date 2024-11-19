Sign up
Photo 510
this, in comparison, is a Leicester male
you can see he has a very different shaped head, with a big Roman nose.
His legs are longer, and he's not as muscly/stocky as the LLeyn
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Year of the Pig - and 'my' months
COOLPIX L840
19th November 2024 9:12am
sheep
ram
leicester
tup
raddle
Peter
ace
Well spotted and identified Annie-Sue:)
December 2nd, 2024
