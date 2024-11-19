Previous
this, in comparison, is a Leicester male by anniesue
Photo 510

this, in comparison, is a Leicester male

you can see he has a very different shaped head, with a big Roman nose.
His legs are longer, and he's not as muscly/stocky as the LLeyn
19th November 2024

Annie-Sue

ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
140% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter ace
Well spotted and identified Annie-Sue:)
December 2nd, 2024  
