Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 520
taken at 13.23:22hrs
I haven't counted them
I thought I'd already done my last post .... but the site was short some sheep!
These were moving - a little mechanically, to be sure (perhaps 2x circuits, so rather synchronised) - but also another nice detail.
Other moving parts were the kicking legs of a drowning man, a workman painting lines, little gulls on wires, a fountain, , so many more - and all already forgotten!
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6659
photos
65
followers
30
following
142% complete
View this month »
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Latest from all albums
1333
600
5
520
1334
957
6
1104
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
1st February 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
model railway
Peter
ace
Well captured in lovely detail Annie-Sue:)
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close