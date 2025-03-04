Previous
can't remember why I'm doing a flat lay by anniesue
can't remember why I'm doing a flat lay

Anyhow, grabbed a few things before I left the house for Lidl - added the biscuits there :-) Nicely framed (IMO) on car tea tray (it has a beanbag base). I wonder if I can keep it up all week?
Annie-Sue

narayani ace
Nice collection. I read something about flat lays for this month/week too.
March 5th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a great idea. I haven't done flat lay for ages, must put it on the list of things to do.
March 5th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
It’s the monthly theme for March. I might have a try too.
March 5th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
I hope it's for the month challenge, you always do fab flatlays
March 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@spanishliz @30pics4jackiesdiamond ok, ta - I shall find the info again :-)
March 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@narayani a month might be a bit long - I'm going to look for the info now
March 5th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
@onewing it's the month for them!
@spanishliz I shall look out for yours!
March 5th, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice!
March 5th, 2025  
