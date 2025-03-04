Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 530
can't remember why I'm doing a flat lay
Anyhow, grabbed a few things before I left the house for Lidl - added the biscuits there :-) Nicely framed (IMO) on car tea tray (it has a beanbag base). I wonder if I can keep it up all week?
4th March 2025
4th Mar 25
8
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie-Sue
ace
@anniesue
Joined Project 365 27 January 2016. (note to self: this is how to get back to the start of an album: etc) From Cumbria,...
6891
photos
66
followers
30
following
145% complete
View this month »
523
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
Latest from all albums
969
119
1134
1135
1359
970
530
120
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Year of the Pig - and my months
Camera
SM-A047F
Taken
4th March 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
flat lay
,
flat-lay
,
theme-march2025
narayani
ace
Nice collection. I read something about flat lays for this month/week too.
March 5th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great idea. I haven't done flat lay for ages, must put it on the list of things to do.
March 5th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
It’s the monthly theme for March. I might have a try too.
March 5th, 2025
JackieR 🤓
ace
I hope it's for the month challenge, you always do fab flatlays
March 5th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@spanishliz
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
ok, ta - I shall find the info again :-)
March 5th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@narayani
a month might be a bit long - I'm going to look for the info now
March 5th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
@onewing
it's the month for them!
@spanishliz
I shall look out for yours!
March 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice!
March 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
@spanishliz I shall look out for yours!